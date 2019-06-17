Truck driver for The State newspaper reported missing after not returning from route

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

A truck driver for The State newspaper was reported missing after not returning from his route Monday morning.

James Hucks was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the U.S. post office on Saxe Gotha Road near Interstates 77 and 26. The transportation manager for The State Media Co. reported him missing after he did not return from his route Monday morning.

Hucks, who is in his 70s, is described as a black man, about 5-foot-6 and weighing 215 pounds. He has gray and black hair.

Hucks was last seen driving a white Chevrolet box truck with blue and green lines and “The State” logos on the sides, with tag number P566642. The number 54 is printed in large numbers on the back lift door.

Reports have been filed with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the S.C. Highway Patrol and the State Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hucks or the truck is asked to call 911.