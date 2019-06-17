Midlands man killed in car crash Monday afternoon, SC coroner says

A Sumter man was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon.

A Midlands man was killed in a Monday afternoon car crash, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

Larry Boardwine was pronounced dead on scene of the wreck that occurred at about 12:30 p.m., Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

The coroner said the 66-year-old Timmonsville resident was in an “accident” at the intersection of Kingsbury Drive and Guignard Drive, according to the news release.





An autopsy for Boardwine has been scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, Baker said in the news release.

No cause of death has been released, and the crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Information about any other vehicles that might have been involved in the wreck, or if any other injuries were reported was unavailable.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

