Incredibly rare: Dad-son golf outing in Myrtle Beach on Father’s Day beats astronomical odds

Man O’ War Golf Club head professional Randy Broughton (right) and his son Brentley celebrate their holes in one Sunday at The Wizard Golf Club, which were made within three holes of each other. Photo courtesy of Brentley Broughton

Man O’ War Golf Club director of golf Randy Broughton and his son Brentley shared quite a moment on Father’s Day.

It was two moments, in fact.

It’s a rare occurrence when the two can get together for a round of golf, as Brentley only plays a few times a year, generally as a get-together with his father or brother.

What happened to them Sunday is far rarer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Randy invited his son to an early-morning round so Brentley could spend the afternoon with his wife and two children, ages 1 and 5, so they teed off at 7:30 a.m. at The Wizard Golf Links.

On the second hole, Brentley hit an 8-iron on a par-3 measuring 141 yards into the hole for his first hole in one.

The two had barely finished celebrating the ace when Randy made his fifth hole in one on the fourth hole, also with an 8-iron from 141 yards.

“That was so much fun. What a special Father’s Day,” Randy said. “That was pretty neat. It’s still hard to believe. I had goosebumps the whole round.”

Brentley’s shot was to a front pin placement, and the ball hit the green and rolled to the right and into the hole. The duo thought it went into the cup off the tee, but they weren’t able to fully celebrate until Brentley ran to the green to confirm.

Randy’s shot was to a pin placement that was on a back plateau and the bottom of the flagstick wasn’t visible from the tee, so they didn’t know it was in until they peeked into the hole. “I had a feeling it might be in but I didn’t want to get too excited and be disappointed,” Randy said.

Once they saw it was in, Brentley said the two jumped up and down, hugged, high-fived and laughed. “It was pretty much just a burst of excitement and laughter,” Brentley said. “I imagine some people heard us out there on the neighboring holes, hollering. He made sure to tell pretty much everybody we saw out there in the clubhouse and on the course.”

It had been 10 years since Randy, 62, holed his fourth ace.

“It was more of a special bonding moment once he got his in too,” said Brentley, 31, who works at Coastal Carolina on the university website. “It was cool for each of us to celebrate both of them. I had never witnessed any of his that he had before.”

In addition to the pair of aces, Brentley broke 100 for one of the few times in his life, shooting a 93 in his first round with his father since last July.

“It definitely gets you hooked, doing that and playing pretty decent,” Brentley said. “We’ll have to plan our next outing.”

The Broughtons intend to encase the scorecard and balls in special displays.

The National Hole In One Association puts the odds of an average golfer making a hole in one at 12,500 to 1, which is based on 30 years of data collected by the organization through its hole-in-one insurance plans.

“It was pretty crazy. Totally unbelievable,” Brentley said. “I don’t know what the odds would be at all but I imagine it’s pretty rare for both me and him to make one on the same day, especially on Father’s Day. I couldn’t guess that would happen in a million years.”