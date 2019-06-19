South Carolina

Scratch-off ticket wins man $1 million on his birthday in South Carolina

A man collected a $1 million win from a South Carolina lottery scratch-off ticket for his birthday, according to state lottery officials.

Dennis Ressler, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, won the jackpot on a Carolina Millions ticket he bought at a convenience store in Inman, near Spartanburg, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“This is life changing,” he said when he claimed the winnings in Columbia Tuesday, according to lottery officials.

“Ressler says he’s planning to retire in a few years, and this win seals it for him,” lotto officials said.

“Unbelievable,” he said.

