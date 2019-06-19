Scratch-off ticket wins man $1 million on his birthday in South Carolina

The United States of Powerball If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep.

A man collected a $1 million win from a South Carolina lottery scratch-off ticket for his birthday, according to state lottery officials.

Dennis Ressler, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, won the jackpot on a Carolina Millions ticket he bought at a convenience store in Inman, near Spartanburg, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“This is life changing,” he said when he claimed the winnings in Columbia Tuesday, according to lottery officials.

“Ressler says he’s planning to retire in a few years, and this win seals it for him,” lotto officials said.

“Unbelievable,” he said.

