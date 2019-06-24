$100,000 lottery ticket sold at Midlands gas station

These scholarships are funded by the lottery See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the scholarships that are funded by the SC Education Lottery and how to qualify for them.

Someone is starting their week $100,000 richer after a winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Midlands gas station, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

The lottery said Monday that a winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $100,000. The ticket was purchased at Enmarket No. 882 on Neeses Highway in Orangeburg.

Because the player paid an extra dollar for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000, according to the release.

The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 3, 6, 11, 14 and 66, with a Powerball of 21.

Lottery officials say more than 11,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 to $100,000.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $122 million, according to the lottery.