South Carolina
I-20 lanes closed after dump truck hits overpass in Lexington County
Detours are in place for the Tuesday morning commute after a dump truck hit an overpass on Interstate 20 in Lexington County.
The eastbound lanes of I-20 are closed at Exit 58, which is U.S. 1, where eastbound traffic will be detoured off the interstate to U.S. 378 and then back onto I-20, the S.C. Department of Transportation said.
Officials had to shut down the bridge to examine it for any possible damage and any necessary repairs.
There was no immediate word on any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
