South Carolina
Police helicopter crashes at South Carolina airport, sheriff’s office says
A helicopter crashed at a South Carolina airport Wednesday afternoon, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said.
The chopper went down near the Summerville Airport, WCBD reported. That is about 30 miles from Charleston.
Deputies are on the scene of the wreck, according to WCIV.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the helicopter crash, per WCSC. The helicopter that went down is owned by SLED, according to WCBD.
Information on injuries or deaths caused by the crash were unavailable.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
