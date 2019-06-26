Police helicopter crashes at South Carolina airport, sheriff’s office says

A helicopter crashed at Summerville Airport. Twitter Screen Grab

A helicopter crashed at a South Carolina airport Wednesday afternoon, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chopper went down near the Summerville Airport, WCBD reported. That is about 30 miles from Charleston.

Deputies are on the scene of the wreck, according to WCIV.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the helicopter crash, per WCSC. The helicopter that went down is owned by SLED, according to WCBD.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Information on injuries or deaths caused by the crash were unavailable.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance video shows the moment a Little Rock, Arkansas police helicopter crashes after getting caught in a gust of wind just moments after taking off. One person was injured in the accident.