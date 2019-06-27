7-year-old boy on Myrtle Beach vacation says man sexually assaulted him: report

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

A 7-year-old boy visiting Myrtle Beach says a 40-year-old man sexually assaulted him while they were in a hot tub, according to a police report.





The man, Thomas Ebert, of Syracuse, New York, now faces charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and promoting obscenity in connection to the incident. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and remains in jail on $10,000 bond.





A 7-year-old boy told his mom that while they were on vacation, and visiting Ebert, he was assaulted, according to a Horry County police report. The child reported the incident in March 2019, but said it happened in 2016.

The boy said Ebert got in a hot tub and exposed himself then performed a sex act on the child, the report states.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At one point, Ebert’s roommate stopped by the hot tub and Ebert stopped his advances, the report says. When the roommate left, Ebert resumed his actions with the boy.

Ebert later asked the child to sleep with him that night so he could continue the assault, according to the report.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Promoting obscenity can be punished by up to five years of incarceration.