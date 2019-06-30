Dock collapses at Lowcountry restaurant, sending 20 people plunging into the water

A dock collapsed at a Mount Pleasant, SC, restaurant Saturday night, sending 20 people into the water. Three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. Mount Pleasant Police Department/Twitter

A dock collapsed at a Charleston-area restaurant Saturday night, sending 20 people plunging into the water, according to police.

It happened Saturday evening at The Wreck of the Richard & Charlene, which is located along the Shem Creek just off Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said in a tweet Saturday night that about 20 people were on the dock when it “gave way.” First responders believed they got everyone out of the water, but a diver was checking the area to be sure.

The dock at The Wreck restaurant gave way and approximately 20 people went into the water. It is believed that everyone is out of the water but a diver is checking the area. 3 people were transported by EMS with minor injuries. #mtpsc ^cg pic.twitter.com/0kEyH0W1em — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) June 30, 2019 A witness tonight sent me these photos. Mount Pleasant PD says 3 people were transported by EMS with minor injuries @ABCNews4. More tonight @ 11. pic.twitter.com/MiR29dLGvX — Rachel Ellis (@rachel_ellisTV) June 30, 2019

Three people were taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Taylor Grooms told WCBD he was a part of a party that was on the dock.

“We were taking a picture and lined up on the dock,” Grooms told the station. ”Everyone was getting situated and a loud crack happened and then everyone was just in the water, probably 40 or so people.”

There was no immediate word on what caused the dock to collapse.