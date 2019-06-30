Ex-trooper, woman killed in motorcycle crash weren’t wearing helmets, SC coroner says

Two people were killed in Lexington County when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a vehicle, the Cayce Department of Public Safety reported. Cayce Department of Public Safety

One of two people killed Friday night in a Lexington County motorcycle crash was identified as a former state police officer, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

The wreck involved a vehicle that collided with a motorcycle, killing both people on board — Melvin Clyde Horton Jr. and Heidi Joy Goots — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

Capt. Roger Hughes said Horton was a state trooper in the Lexington County area, WACH reported. The 54-year-old Cayce resident served the South Carolina Department of Public Safety from 1989-2005, according to WLTX.

Horton and Goots, a 55-year-old Columbia resident, were killed when a vehicle turned left onto Charleston Highway and hit their motorcycle, Fisher said in a news release.

Neither Horton nor Goots was wearing a helmet and both were pronounced dead on scene, according to the coroner’s news release.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” Fisher said.

The deadly crash is being investigated by the Cayce Department of Public Safety, which asked for prayers for Horton and Goots, as well as their families.

