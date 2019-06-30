South Carolina
18-month-old girl dies in church parking lot accident, SC cops say
A toddler was killed Sunday in an accident at a church parking lot, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office said the baby was hit by a car outside the church on South Eaddy Ford Road in Johnsonville, WPDE reported. That is where Mt. Moriah Christian Church is located.
The coroner has said only that the child as an 18-month-old girl, according to WMBF.
The accident occurred just before 1 p.m. and is being investigated by the Highway Patrol, per WBTW.
No other injuries have been reported, and it’s unknown if anyone will face criminal charges.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
