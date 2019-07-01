Ka-boom! Suspect takes off running with a cart full of fireworks from Myrtle Beach store

One store on Myrtle Beach’s Seaboard Street no stranger to shoplifting The Walmart on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach got 20 percent of the entire city’s shoplifting calls in 2017. Officials say the spot is a hub for tourists entering town. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Walmart on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach got 20 percent of the entire city’s shoplifting calls in 2017. Officials say the spot is a hub for tourists entering town.

With a shopping cart full of unpaid-for fireworks, a man took off running from a Myrtle Beach Walmart just days ahead of the Fourth of July.

Myrtle Beach police went to the Seaboard Street Walmart around 2 a.m. Monday for the reported shoplifting.

Employees saying a black man wearing a red, cut-off shirt entered the store parking lot in a silver minivan. The man went into the store and took a shopping cart to the fireworks section, according to the police report.

There, he put 18 packages of TNT Blast Zone fireworks into the cart, the report states. Those packages contain several different fireworks. After a few minutes, the man made “a run for it” out of the store and back to the van, police said.

The suspect loaded the fireworks in the car and left the area, according to the report.

Store employees said the fireworks’ value was more than $500, the report states. Nobody has been arrested in connection to the incident as of Monday morning.