‘Totally humiliated:’ Blind man and service dog turned away from Bluffton church

Service dogs help keep veteran with PTSD calm Army and National Guard veteran Richard Parker of Pascagoula introduces his dogs, one a certified service animal and the other one ‘in training.’ Both help the veteran cope with the PTSD three combat tours have left him with. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Army and National Guard veteran Richard Parker of Pascagoula introduces his dogs, one a certified service animal and the other one ‘in training.’ Both help the veteran cope with the PTSD three combat tours have left him with.

Since moving to back to Bluffton a month ago, Taylor Burch has been trying to make the town his home.

Finding a church to love and accept him and his service dog, Independence, is part of that.

On Sunday, Burch, who is 29 and legally blind, was turned away from LowCountry Community Church on Buckwalter Parkway, he told The Island Packet on Monday afternoon.

The church has said it did nothing wrong. Churches and synagogues are exempt from the Americans with Disabilities Act.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Burch’s mom dropped him and Independence off at the church, which is just down the road from their home, and members greeted him at the door. After Burch and Independence went inside, someone helped him to a seat in the cafeteria.

Moments later a man with a name tag approached Burch and led him into a classroom.

Taylor Burch and his service dog. Facebook

He shut the door.

“You can’t have that dog in here,” he said to Burch.

“He was questioning me like he didn’t believe me,” Burch said. “I was totally humiliated.”

Burch left, immediately called his mother to pick him up, and sat on the patio until she got there.

The entire interaction, he said, lasted five minutes.





“I was sad,” he said. “I was frustrated. I was in shock.”

Burch said he and Independence have never been turned away from any establishment, including the church in Charleston he attended before moving to Bluffton. They’ve been to movie theaters, football games, restaurants and Christian concerts.

He would like LowCountry Community Church to change its policy.

“Not that I would go back to this church,” he said, but in the future, people who require service animals should be able to go in and worship.”

He said the church has not apologized, but continues to reiterate that its policy does not allow animals of any kind, citing potential problems such as loud music and bright lights.

Two phone calls to the church’s communication director Monday afternoon were not returned.

Burch’s sister, Tiffany, shared a photo of him and Independence on Facebook hours later, describing what happened to her brother. The post garnered more than 1,700 comments and 2,000 shares as of Monday afternoon.

After the incident, LowCountry Community Church’s Facebook page received about 70 new reviews from people saying they do not recommend the church.

The church responded to some of the reviews with the same three paragraphs.

“Because of the various needs of the large number of people visiting LCC every weekend; LCC does not allow any animals in any of its facilities. Due to ADA Title III, this has to include all animals, including service animals at all LCC events.

“LCC’s facilities are not safe environments for animals, even service animals. This decision was made with the safety of everyone in mind.

“Everyone is welcome to worship God at LCC, and there are a team of volunteers who are trained and willing to help anyone who needs assistance.”

Religious institutions and organizations are specifically exempt from Americans with Disabilities Act Title III, which covers public accommodations, according to the ADA website.

Burch “lives with me, and part of the reason we came back was so he could be in a safe community,” Burch’s mother, Lisa Willingham said through tears. “That was shattered yesterday. It was heartbreaking.”