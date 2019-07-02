South Carolina

Lottery player ‘spent a sleepless night’ clutching winning ticket, SC officials say

The odds were 1 in 660,000, but a woman in Greenwood, South Carolina, had the winning ticket.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the woman spent a sleepless night with the ticket worth $125,000 before she could go claim her prize.

“I held it tight to my chest,” she said, according to lottery officials.

She spent the night thinking about how to spend the prize money. “She settled on paying off her husband’s truck, writing checks to the kids and booking a vacation for herself,” officials said in a press release.

“Now I need to take a nap,” she said after she claimed the prize.

She won the last $125,000 prize on the Power Shot Multiplier game, according to lotto officials.

She bought the winning ticket at the G Food Mart in Greenwood, according to the press release. The store will get a $1,250 commission for selling the winning ticket, lotto officials said.

