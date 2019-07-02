SC drivers will see higher gas prices ahead of July 4th holiday weekend

What you need to know about South Carolina’s gas tax South Carolina's gas tax will increase 2 cents on July 1, 2019, to 22 cents per gallon. The 22 cents will fund highway maintenance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina's gas tax will increase 2 cents on July 1, 2019, to 22 cents per gallon. The 22 cents will fund highway maintenance.

Hitting the road this Fourth of July weekend will cost you more at the pump in the Carolinas.

After weeks of falling prices in the Palmetto State, gas prices across the country jumped a nickle Monday ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

The Carolinas on Monday saw the largest weekly increase in the country at 13 cents, according to AAA.

According to AAA’s gas price page, the average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina on Tuesday was $2.38. That’s up 11 cents from a week ago, but still less than last year, when a gallon of gas averaged $2.53. And it is well below the national average of $2.72.

Average gasoline prices in the Palmetto State were $2.44 per gallon a month ago.

U.S. crude oil prices jumped $8 a barrel in the past two weeks, driven by a higher demand for gasoline as the summer began and the closure of a Philadelphia refinery, which created a short-term decline in supply along the East Coast, according to AAA.

Oil-producing countries, too, are expected to reduce their daily production again this week, which could push crude oil prices higher.

Also on Monday, S.C. drivers began paying an additional 2 cents in state gas tax per gallon, bringing the total tax paid at the pump to nearly 23 cents a gallon. The increase is the third of six annual 2-cent gas tax hikes state leaders approved in 2017.

South Carolina drivers can find the cheapest gas in Spartanburg and Berkeley counties, with prices as low as $2.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that provides real-time information on fuel prices.

In Columbia, the lowest gas prices Tuesday were $2.23 at both the Valero on Main Street near Anthony Avenue and the BP on Devine Street near King Street, and $2.24 at the Speedway on N. Main Street near Avondale Drive, according to GasBuddy.

AAA Carolinas estimates 688,500 South Carolinians will drive 50 or more miles away from home for the Fourth of July.

AAA Carolinas spokeswoman Tiffany Wright, in a press release, attributed that number to relatively low gas prices, a strong economy, low unemployment and rising incomes. With school out for the summer and the holiday falling on a Thursday, many people are likely to take a long weekend or the entire week off, Wright said.

To help holiday travelers, the S.C. Department of Transportation says it will pause lane closures on interstate highways, including I-95, for non-emergency highway work during the Fourth of July holiday travel period.

These restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Friday.

Georgia and North Carolina also announced plans to pause construction on major travel routes this week.

The South Carolina DOT’s incident responders will be working over the July 4 holiday to help drivers and help keep traffic flowing.