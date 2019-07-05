South Carolina
Financial officer accused of taking more than $10,000 from Georgetown VFW, cops say
A 41-year-old man stole more than $10,000 from a Georgetown Veteran of Foreign Wars group, police say.
Georgetown City police charged John Dillon Cox, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $10,000. He was arrested Friday and released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.
He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Police say Cox was the quartermaster/treasurer for VFW post #6444 on Church Street. The quartermaster is the top financial officer for a post.
Between May 2016 and May 2019, police say Cox embezzled $10,134.90 from the post. He used the money for his personal use, according to authorities.
