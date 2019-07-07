Drowning victim’s body found in lake on Georgia/SC state line, coroner says

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

The body of a Georgia man who drowned in a lake on the South Carolina state line was found late Saturday night, the Stephens County Coroner said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Brandon Wilson went missing in Lake Hartwell, near the Lake Harbor Shores Boat Ramp, Coroner Chris Stephens said in a news release.

Stephens County Sheriff Randy Shirley said Wilson’s body was recovered by emergency rescue crews just before midnight, WHNS reported.

The 39-year-old Grayson resident was at the lake with a group of people, Stephens said in an interview with The State. Grayson is a suburb of Atlanta, which is about 75 miles from the lake.

Drowning was given as the cause of death, and Stephens said it was an accident.

In addition to the coroner and the sheriff’s office, the deadly incident was also investigated by the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division.

