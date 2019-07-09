Columbia woman wins $250,000 in lottery using ‘Eeny-Meeny-Miny-Moe’

Stock image of a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket. The State

A Columbia woman won $250,000 in the lottery using a popular children’s counting rhyme to select the ticket.

The $250,000 prize was won at the Murphy USA store located at 10058 Two Notch Road in Columbia, the S.C. Education Lottery said in a release Tuesday.

The winner used “Eeny, meeny, miny, moe” to select which ticket she purchased, eventually selecting a $10 Towering 10s ticket, according to the release.

“I have the worst luck, but maybe that’s changed,” said the winner, who is not being identified. “Last week I found a snake in my son’s bedroom and this week I’m winning a quarter of a million dollars.”

Another $250,000 top prize remains in the Towering 10s game, according to the lottery. The odds of winning are one in 660,000.