Teen from Georgia killed in crash when truck flips over on I-85, SC coroner says

A teenager died early Tuesday morning in a car crash on an interstate running through South Carolina, the Greenville County Coroner said.

Jose Quistian Vasquez was sitting in the back seat of a Dodge Ram just before 5:45 a.m. when the pickup truck crashed, Coroner B. Parks Evans, Jr. said in a news release.

The truck ran off the right shoulder of a northbound lane on Interstate 85, and crashed into a large metal post before flipping, according to the news release.

The 19-year-old from Alto, Georgia, died at the scene minutes after the collision, the coroner said.

Vasquez was not wearing a seat belt when the truck overturned near Exit 42 on I-85, Evans said in the news release.

Blunt-force trauma to the head was the teen’s cause of death in the crash the coroner called an accident, according to the news release.

Information on medical condition of other occupants in the truck was not available.

The deadly crash remains under investigation by the coroner and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This was the second deadly crash in a five-mile stretch of I-85 in less than six hours.

A passenger in a car that sped away from a traffic stop on the highway was killed when the vehicle went off an embankment, The State reported.

Evans said that wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Exit 46A ramp on I-85 northbound.