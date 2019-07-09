South Carolina

A cat bit two people near a Charlotte-area hospital. It had rabies, cops say

MATTHEWS

An aggressive cat that bit two people near Novant Health Matthews Medical Center tested positive for rabies, Matthews police said Tuesday.

The cat attacked the victims on Friday afternoon, according to a Matthews Police Department news release, and police are concerned others might have been exposed to the potentially deadly disease.

Workers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control Division captured and killed the animal and had it tested for rabies, Matthews police said.

Police said anyone who petted a medium-sized gray cat near the hospital July 1-5, or was bitten, licked or scratched by it, might have been exposed to rabies. The medical center is in the 1500 block of Matthews Township Parkway.

The cat was about six months old, according to police.

If you think you came in contact with the cat, immediately call the Mecklenburg County Health Department at 704-614-6512 or 704-589-3242.

