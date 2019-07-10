Another week, another mom caught leaving kids in hot car at same SC Walmart, cops say

Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

Two kids were saved from a hot car at Walmart in South Carolina — and it wasn’t the first time it happened this month.

It was about 90 degrees outside when Florence police say they helped the children get to safety on Tuesday afternoon, WMBF reports.

The kids, found at the store on South Irby Street, were taken to a hospital for evaluation and “placed in the care of the South Carolina Department of Social Services,” according to the station.

The rescue came after Marianne Gregg said she heard a baby crying and saw the infant and a toddler inside a vehicle, according to WPDE.

“Gregg says Walmart employees gave the children (Pedialyte) to drink, new diapers and matching outfits,” the station reports.

The kids’ mom, Alyssa Oliver, 22, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and is expected to be in court Wednesday afternoon, according to WBTW and jail records

The arrest came days after another mom was accused of leaving her 1-year-old girl outside the same Walmart.

A Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputy on July 2 broke a window to pull the baby from a locked car, WMBF reported.

The girl’s mom, Jennifer Renee Wise, 38, was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child, according to jail records and WBTW.

This year, 19 children have died in hot cars, according to the National Safety Council.