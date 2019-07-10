Hooray! Hilton Head named ‘Best Island’ in US for 4th straight year. Here’s why

Who’s No. 1? Why Hilton Head Island, of course Hilton Head Island was voted the top island in continental U.S. and the second best in the world by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hilton Head Island was voted the top island in continental U.S. and the second best in the world by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine.

It’s official, again: America is in love with Hilton Head Island.

Travel + Leisure magazine readers voted Hilton Head Island “Best Island” in the continental United States in 2019 for the third year in a row.





The travel magazine with nearly 5 million readers released its highly anticipated “World’s Best” list Wednesday morning. Jacqui Gifford of Travel + Leisure magazine made the big announcement on The Today Show.

According to Travel + Leisure, Hilton Head Island has “a faithful fanbase, thanks to its idyllic shores (think: frolicking dolphins, nesting turtles, near-empty beaches) and air of sophisticated luxury (consider its prize-winning golf courses and lauded restaurants).”

“People are extremely friendly, and the food is to die for!” one fan wrote about Hilton Head.

The Today show recommended visitors book a stay at the Hilton Head Mariott Resort & Spa and check out the Coastal Discovery Museum to see Hilton Head’s exciting wildlife.

Hilton Head Island had 2.62 million visitors in 2018, according to a Hilton Head Island- Bluffton Chamber of Commerce press release.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport also made the list as the No. 4 domestic airport in the U.S.

Montage Palmetto Bluff was honored on the magazine’s list as the No. 6 Best Resort in the South.

Voters had lots of Lowcountry love in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best competition. Savannah and Charleston were named among the top four cities in the United States. Kiawah Island was named the No. 10 island in the continental U.S., while the Golden Isles in Georgia came in fourth.

Travel + Leisure fans ranked islands around the United States based on five important characteristics that keep tourists returning to the island year after year, including:

1. Natural Attractions/ beaches.

Beaches? Check. Hilton Head has 12 miles of gorgeous clean, not-so-crowded (for the most part) Atlantic coastline.





2. Activities/sights

Climb the historic candy-striped lighthouse in Harbour Town and you’ll get a view of the island you’ll never forget.





And for activities? Hilton Head Island is a golfer’s paradise -- home to RBC Heritage and several world-famous courses.

Oh, and Hilton Head is a choose-your-own adventure island -- para-sailing, paddleboarding,gator watching, forest exploring, biking, hiking -- go for it here.

3. Restaurants/ food.





Hilton head is home to more than 250 restaurants. Try out some Lowcountry cuisine featuring local seafood, southern comfort flavors, and a whole lot of of deliciousness.







4. People/friendliness.

5. Value

The views are free on Hilton Head . Enjoy.