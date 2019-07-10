Dead animal leads deputies to 11 neglected dogs and a horse at Columbia home, cops say

A number of dogs and a horse were seized by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after a dead animal was found by the road. Richland County Sheriff's Department

Nearly a dozen dogs and a horse were seized Tuesday after a dead animal was found near a Columbia home, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 11 dogs were suffering from neglect, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The dogs were discovered after deputies responded to reports of a dead animal on the side of the road in the 2400 block of Hewyward Brockington Road, according to the news release. That’s in the Midlands area in between Irmo and Blythewood.

While on the scene, several dogs were spotted at the South Carolina home, prompting deputies and animal care workers to get a warrant to seize the pets.

In all 11 dogs and a horse - all suffering from neglect - were seized from the home, according to the news release. The sheriff’s department said that some of the dogs were in need of “immediate veterinary care.”

Four of the abused dogs were identified as Great Pyrenees, according to the news release.

The dead animal was also identified as a Great Pyrenees, and it appeared to have been hit by vehicle, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman told The State.

Pawmetto Lifeline is helping efforts to find foster homes for all of the seized dogs, the sheriff’s department said.

New permanent homes for the animals could be a possibility, based on a court hearing where their owner is scheduled to appear, according to the news release.

The owner has not been arrested, the sheriff’s department said.

It is important all animals receive “appropriate shelter and care ... especially during these hot summer days,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the news release. “To those with outside pets, ensure that they have the appropriate shelter, food and water.”

