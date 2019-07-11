75-year-old didn’t know she was shot in face until she saw bullet nearby, SC cops say

A woman shot in the face at her Columbia home didn’t know it until she saw a bullet, as shown in this file photo. The Telegraph

A South Carolina woman did not realize she had been shot in the face until she saw the bullet next to her Wednesday night, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m., as the 75-year-old woman was sitting on the porch of her Columbia home in the 1000 block of Bakersfield Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near the Dutch Square shopping mall, at the intersection of Bush River and Broad River roads.

The woman told deputies she heard a boom, then felt pain on her cheek, according to the news release.

She looked around then saw a bullet lying on her chair, the sheriff’s department said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Her injuries were non-life threatening, and she received medical treatment for a laceration on her cheek, sheriff’s department spokeswoman Amanda Jordan told The State.

The woman did not see who fired the shot and no suspects have been arrested, according to Jordan.

The woman was not the intended target of the gunman, Jordan said.

“She had nothing to do with the shooting,” Jordan said in an interview with The State.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

SHARE COPY LINK Columbia Chief Holbrook and Richland Sheriff Lott are focusing on prolific gun crime offenders to get firearms off the streets of Columbia.