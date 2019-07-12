Cory Booker lands six new SC endorsements for his presidential bid

What Cory Booker said during King Day rally in SC Sen. Cory Booker speaks at the 19th annual King Day at the Dome rally at the SC State House. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sen. Cory Booker speaks at the 19th annual King Day at the Dome rally at the SC State House.

Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker on Friday announced support from six black South Carolina leaders.

“He is smart, energetic and very knowledgeable on all issues,” Jenkinsville Mayor Gregory Ginyard, one of six new endorsers, said in a release. “Most importantly, he is fair and understanding when it comes to all people regardless of income, religion, social status or race.”

The endorsements for Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, come as more than 20 other Democratic presidential hopefuls race to secure commitments from the state’s African American voters, expected to make up more than 60% of the electorate come Feb. 29, when the state holds the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential primary.

Other endorsements for Booker on Friday include:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Moses Bell, Fairfield County councilman;

▪ Lumus Byrd, executive committeeman of the Laurens County Democratic Party;

▪ Lorraine Dennis, Sumter County’s assistant county administrator;

▪ Alicia Sullivan, city of Laurens councilwoman; and

▪ Diane Sumpter, president and CEO of DESA Inc., a Columbia-based professional services firm

Booker’s support also includes black state Reps. Annie McDaniel, of Fairfield; John King, of Rock Hill; and Leola Robinson-Simpson of Greenville.

Booker, one of two high-profile black presidential candidates, has seen some momentum after last month’s first Democratic primary debates.

The latest South Carolina polling has Booker bouncing from 3% to 6% among the state’s Democratic Party primary voters.

“During the debate, Cory showed that he has a message of love,” Sullivan said in a statement, adding, “but (he) also will be the tough and knowledgeable leader our country needs.”