County won’t pay to have storm debris hauled away

Some residents of a South Carolina county hit hard by severe thunderstorms last month aren't getting help from the government to haul away the debris.

The homeowners association of The Landing neighborhood in Orangeburg County asked County Council to use its workers to haul away branches and other debris after June's storms, which included gusts to 64 mph (103 kph).

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports that Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young told residents the damage wasn't extensive enough to get federal help or justify having county employees haul it away.

Homeowner's association president Ruth Harvey says it will cost residents $300 to $400 to have the debris hauled away and that's hard for people on fixed incomes.

The city of Orangeburg hauls away storm debris for its resident.