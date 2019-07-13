Tractor-trailer overturns after it hits a boat in middle of SC road

U.S. 501 straightening could threaten downtown Myrtle Beach shops A long-awaited road project to realign U.S. 501 with 7th Avenue North in downtown Myrtle Beach could threaten some of the buildings in the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A long-awaited road project to realign U.S. 501 with 7th Avenue North in downtown Myrtle Beach could threaten some of the buildings in the area.

Any extremely early Myrtle Beach goers from inland would have gotten held up, Saturday morning.

An overturned tractor-trailer closed down lanes of highway 501, a popular route to the each, between Aynor and Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The truck flipped onto its side after striking a boat that was in the middle of the road, authorities said. Fire and rescue crews got the call about the wreck around 3:20 a.m., and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Photos show what appears to be a UPS tractor-trailer over turned beyond a wrecked boat and boat engine with debris littering the roadway.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Highway Patrol is investigating. Troopers have not said how they believe the boat got in the road.

No serious injuries were reported.