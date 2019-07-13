South Carolina
WWE wrestling superstar arrested by Myrtle Beach police
A wrestling superstar was arrested by Myrtle Beach police on Saturday morning at a downtown hotel.
Myrtle Beach police arrested Jeffrey Hardy, 41, on a charge of public intoxicated.
Officers responded to the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations, 1600 North Ocean Boulevard, for a report of an intoxicated man, Cpl. Thomas Vest said. The call was at 11:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they arrested Hardy without incident. He was then booked into Myrtle Beach jail.
Hardy is listed on the WWE superstar webpage and featured on the television program Smackdown.
Hardy is a former WWE champion and known for tag-team wrestling with his brother Matt Hardy.
