Woman killed skydiving incident Sunday, SC officials say

A woman died while skydiving Sunday in South Carolina. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman who was skydiving in South Carolina died Sunday, the Chester County Emergency Management said.

The incident occurred not far from the state line between South Carolina and North Carolina.





The woman who died was part of a group jumping with Skydive Carolina, WSOC reported.

It was described as a hard landing by Ed Darby, the Deputy Director for Chester County Emergency Management, in an interview with The State.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A 911 call was made at about 2:30 p.m., WJZY reported.

Darby said a woman was originally described as unconscious. That was soon upgraded, according to WJZY.

The coroner’s office was called shortly after emergency crews responded to the scene, Darby said.

Information on the woman’s cause of death was not available.

The Chester County Coroner and Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.