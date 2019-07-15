She saw her baby’s father with another woman, so she used her car as a weapon: report

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

After seeing the father of her child with another woman, a 29-year-old decided to use her car as a battering ram in a local gym’s parking lot, according to an arrest report.

Myrtle Beach police charged Lenay Michele Wallace with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, driving on a suspended license and failure to return a driver’s license after revocation. She is being held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on more than $300,000 bond.

Police responded to Seaboard Street late Thursday for a reported assault, according to the report.

A man said Wallace, who is his “baby momma” was involved in the incident, according to the report, and a woman was taken to the hospital before police arrived.

Wallace said she saw the father of her child pull into the Planet Fitness parking lot and park next to a car that belonged to the victim. She said she knew the victim’s car because she caught her and the father two days earlier.





Wallace told police she got mad and wanted to prevent them from leaving. She said she drove her car into the man’s car to stop him from leaving, according to the report. That also caused her to hit the victim’s car.

The victim was trying to get back into a car when Wallace sped at her, the victim’s sister told police. The victim was screaming and limping after her leg was caught between the door and the car, according to the report.

Wallace then fled the scene, the report states. She later turned herself in at the Myrtle Beach police station.