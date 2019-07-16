US Education Secretary DeVos to visit SC Thursday

Trump’s safety panel weighs in on arming teachers and school safety recommendations President Trump outlined recommendations made by the administrations safety commission’s report which includes arming teachers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Trump outlined recommendations made by the administrations safety commission’s report which includes arming teachers.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is visiting South Carolina Thursday to tour a West Columbia pharmaceutical company and participate in a pair of roundtable meetings, The State has learned.

DeVos will tour Nephron Pharmaceuticals in West Columbia Thursday morning as the Trump Administration celebrates companies that signed a “Pledge to America’s Workers” and promised to boost jobs in the U.S. by offering new investment in education, training and workforce development. Nephron has signed that pledge.

DeVos, whose pro-choice advocacy has made her one of Trump’s most controversial cabinet officials, also plans to use the trip to promote her department’s proposed Education Freedom Scholarships. That plan would encourage people to donate to state-based scholarship programs by offering $5 billion in federal tax credits to donors.

DeVos will take part in one roundtable event — focusing on the pledge — at Nephron and then another Thursday afternoon that will focus on the scholarships.

The State confirmed the visit with three sources who have direct knowledge of the trip but who were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

Details are limited because the U.S. Education Department has not yet announced the trip. Neither the Education Department nor Nephron had responded to requests for comment by early Tuesday afternoon.

DeVos also visited South Carolina in February, touring a struggling school district that had to be taken over by the state Education Department.

Nephron, a private company that focuses on respiratory medications, also was featured by NBC News last week for hiring 650 teachers part time at its West Columbia plant.