After drug test fails, former Columbia police chief wanted for arrest, officer says

“If you run with dogs, sometimes you get fleas”: Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott appears at his bond hearing for drug charges. A warrant for a fugitive led officials to the home of former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott. Scott was later arrested after a small quantity of what appeared to be drugs were found in his bedroom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A warrant for a fugitive led officials to the home of former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott. Scott was later arrested after a small quantity of what appeared to be drugs were found in his bedroom.

Authorities are looking to arrest Columbia’s former police chief after he tested positive for drugs, according to court documents.

Randy Scott, who served as the head of Columbia Police Department from 2011 to 2013, is wanted for arrest after allegedly violating three conditions of his bond. He used drugs, failed to submit to drug testing and didn’t show up for substance abuse treatment and counseling, according to a warrant request by Scott’s probation officer Crystal Boyd.

Scott used methamphetamine and failed drug tests on May 20, 22 and July 2, the court document says. Further tests confirmed meth was in his system.

In June and early July he didn’t complete his required drug testing, Boyd wrote in the warrant request. After rescheduling over several weeks, Scott never showed for inpatient drug treatment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Judge Paige Gossett signed the warrant request Thursday.

In May, Florence police arrested Scott on a warrant from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The warrant said that Scott used drugs while possessing guns, a violation of federal law, sometime between November 2017 and July 2018. A grand jury indicted him on the charge.

Scott pleaded not guilty to the charge, court records show.

Gossett set a $25,000 bond for Scott to get out of jail. The judge also required that Scott not possess or use drugs, do routine drug tests and go into substance treatment. A grand

The Florence arrest was the former Columbia police chief’s third arrest in less than a year. . In July 2018, a search for a fugitive led Richland deputies to Scott’s house where they found drugs and charged Scott with possession of meth or cocaine. He was arrested again in August on two counts of breach of trust after Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a former employer, accused Scott of not returning his two service guns.

The current warrant for Scott’s arrest means he will have to stay in jail until court proceedings are resolved in the weapon possession during drug use charge.

It remains unclear if Scott is jailed.