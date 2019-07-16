South Carolina

Will Mark Sanford make a 2020 run against Donald Trump? SC GOP says take a hike

Sanford: Trump's 'shithole' comment makes Reconstruction Era monument more important

Sanford says Trumps 'shithole' comment makes Reconstruction Era monument more important
Sanford says Trumps 'shithole' comment makes Reconstruction Era monument more important
COLUMBIA, SC

Former S.C. Gov. Mark Sanford is reportedly considering a 2020 primary run against President Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Republican Party’s take? Take a hike — on the Appalachian Trail, to be more exact.

Sanford told The Post and Courier this week he is mulling a primary run against Trump, who remains highly popular among S.C. Republican voters.

The pair have had a testy relationship over the past year, when Sanford was running for re-election to the U.S. House. Instead of backing the incumbent, Trump on Twitter endorsed Sanford’s opponent, former state Rep. Katie Arrington on the day of the June GOP primary.

Arrington defeated Sanford but ultimately lost in the 2018 general election to now-U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Democrat.

Repeated efforts to reach Sanford Tuesday were unsuccessful.

“The last time Mark Sanford had an idea this dumb, it killed his Governorship. This makes about as much sense as that trip up the Appalachian trail,” said S.C. GOP chairman Drew McKissick, referring to Sanford’s affair while in office with an Argentinian woman.

Sanford, in his second term as governor in 2009, ultimately acknowledged the affair after he initially told his office that he was away hiking on the Appalachian trail, not Argentina. He would go on to serve three terms in Congress after he left the S.C. Governor’s Office.

This story will be updated. Check back for details.

