Man wanted on SC charges shoots himself after shooting at feds during Ala. standoff, cops say

A man wanted on charges in South Carolina was taken to a hospital after shooting himself following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals in Alabama, according to media reports.

The incident began around 7 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Sand Road in the Fosters area of Tuscaloosa County, Ala., about 14 miles southwest of Tuscaloosa, according to WVUA. Deputies and U.S. Marshals tried to serve warrants on a man wanted in South Carolina when he fired shots at the officers before barricading himself inside the home, the TV station reported.

A neighbor that lives behind the man apart of the standoff talks about the gun shots she heard @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/hp2Ra6uhMC — Ugochi Iloka (@UgochiWBRC) July 16, 2019

A Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told AL.com that the 56-year-old man is wanted on warrants from Spartanburg County for harassing communications, burglary and property damage.

WBRC reported just before 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time that the man was taken to an area hospital with a self-inflicted wound.

Information about the man’s condition and identity were not immediately available.