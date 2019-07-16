Inmate who SC cops said escaped less than month from release may face 15 years in prison

Robert Andrew Proctor is being searched for after the inmate escaped from a South Carolina jail work detail. Greenwood County Sheriff's Office

Less than a month from his scheduled release from a South Carolina jail, an inmate escaped Tuesday, the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said.

After a search, Robert Andrew Proctor was taken back into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The 40-year-old inmate was assigned to work at the Greenwood County Maintenance Shop in the morning and walked off the detail shortly after 2 p.m., according to the post.

The Sheriff’s Office said a search was launched that included bloodhounds and K9 units. Although those efforts were “scaled back,” Proctor was found by law enforcement, according to the post that was updated after 7 p.m.

On June 19, Proctor was sentenced to 88 days in the Greenwood County Detention Center for violating a restraining order and shoplifting, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was scheduled to be released on Aug. 4.

After being caught, Proctor faces an escape charge and another for resisting arrest, according to the post.

If convicted on the escape charge, the maximum punishment is a 15-year prison sentence, per Justia.

His time behind bars could be longer, as Proctor is scheduled to go on trial for a December 2018 arrest, when he was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the Index-Journal reported.

Earlier this year he served a jail sentence after an assault and battery conviction, according to the newspaper.

