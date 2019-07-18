1,300 pounds of shrimp are going into this Beaufort meal. What do you call it?

Nick Hunt, of Beaufort, with the Rotary Club of Beaufort, serves Rose Marie Speaks shrimp at the Lowcountry Supper during the 62nd Annual Beaufort Water Festival at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in 2017. The Lowcountry Supper returns Thursday. File

Call it what you want to call it, but don’t be late for supper.

One of the biggest gatherings around a traditional Beaufort dish will commence again tonight with the Beaufort Water Festival’s Lowcountry Supper in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Sea Eagle Market will prepare the meal of shrimp, corn, sausage and potatoes — a combination known locally as the recipe for Frogmore Stew and also called Beaufort Stew or Lowcountry boil.

Photographs from Thursday night’s Lowcountry Supper during the 60th Annual Water Festival at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.

“That’s a great debate around Beaufort,” Sea Eagle Market’s Craig Reaves said. “There’s those that are really traditional that think it should be Frogmore Stew, and I’m fine with that. I think it’s more of a boil, because everything is cooked in water; it looks more like a boil than a stew.”

On Thursday the Sea Eagle crew will cook 1,300 pounds of shrimp, 1,100 pounds of sausage and 2,500 ears of corn. Another 1,000 pounds of red potatoes will be prepared — the ingredient added to Water Festival plates starting last year.

That’s enough to feed 3,500 people. Dinner is served starting at 6 p.m., and plates cost $15

The shrimp won’t be processed and cooked until Thursday, Sea Eagle Market’s Craig Reaves said. The seafood will be packed in 25-pound bags, the amount the cooker can handle in each load.

“I’m coming to the 11th hour to get this all done, but it’s going to be the freshest product,” Reaves said. “It’s going to be straight from the heading table to the plate.”

Beaufort Water Festival Thursday

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

6 p.m.: Lowcountry Supper. Cost is $15. Food served from 6-7:30 p.m. Music by 20 Ride, Beam Country and special performance by the Whistlers. Children 5 and under admitted free.