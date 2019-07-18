Armed robber sprays Febreze on store clerk while running away with merchandise, SC cops say

An armed robber sprayed a CVS employee with Febreze when she followed him out of the store as he left with stolen merchandise, according to deputies. Screenshot from Google Maps

It may not have been a clean get-away — but it smelled nice.

Deputies in Greenville County are looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy of merchandise and sprayed Febreze on the clerk when she followed him out of the store.

The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the CVS on the 3300 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, according to Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

A man entered the store and started concealing items in his pants, Flood said. When a store employee confronted him, he exited the store without paying for the merchandise and sprayed Febreze fabric refresher on the employee when he realized she was following him.

The robber then pulled out a knife and threatened to cut the employee, who had continued following him, Flood said. He then ran away.

It was not clear what the robber took from the store because inventory had not been completed at the time the report was taken, according to the sheriff’s office.

There was no word on whether surveillance images were available. The robber is described as a black male about 6-foot-3 and wearing a T-shirt and denim pants, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME (864-232-7463).