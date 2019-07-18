Two killed, more injured after building collapses near SC lake, officials say

Two people were killed and more were injured when a South Carolina building collapsed. Pickens County Emergency Management

Two people died and two others were injured when a building near an Upstate lake collapsed Thursday afternoon, South Carolina officials said.

Pickens County Emergency Management said the building that collapsed was a house under construction near Lake Keowee, WHNS reported.

Emergency officials said two people were killed, and two others were rushed to an area hospital after the home in the Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards neighborhood crumbled to the ground, according to the Greenville News.

Aerial footage supplied by WYFF showed walls collapsed inward on the foundation of the home under construction.

The partial collapse occurred after the area was hit by a powerful thunderstorm with strong winds and lightning, Pickens County Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Emergency responders had problems accessing the site because of trees that were toppled during the storm, a reporter tweeted.

The four people who were in the home during the collapse were construction workers, who had been pulled out from under the debris by colleagues by the time emergency responders arrived, the Greenville News reported.

Information on the medical condition of the injured workers was not available.

The National Weather Service said strong winds caused “the unstable structure to collapse,” according to WHNS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.