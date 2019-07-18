South Carolina

Moped rider killed in Midlands multi-vehicle crash, SC coroner says

A moped rider was killed in a collision Thursday.
A multi-vehicle crash occurred in the Midlands Thursday and a person riding a moped was killed, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

The moped collided with another vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of N. Guignard Drive and Oxford Street, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

The person riding the moped was killed at the scene of what the coroner said was an “accident.”

The person’s identity will be made public after the coroner has identified the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported in the wreck, the coroner told The State.

An autopsy is scheduled for the moped rider Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the news release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

By

Noah Feit
Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.
