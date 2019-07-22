Here’s what’s tax-free — and what’s not — during SC’s upcoming tax-free weekend

What you need to know about SC’s sales tax holiday South Carolina is eliminating the six percent state sales tax for back-to-school essentials from August 3-5. See what will be tax free in this video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina is eliminating the six percent state sales tax for back-to-school essentials from August 3-5. See what will be tax free in this video.

As students in South Carolina prepare to head back to school, the state is again holding its tax-free weekend, during which shoppers won’t be charged sales tax on a variety of eligible items.

This year’s sales tax holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 4, during which a variety of back-to-school essentials will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue. In years past, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the tax-free holiday weekend, according to the agency.

The list of exempt items this year remains the same, according to Department of Revenue spokeswoman Bonnie Swingle.

“A lot of people ask whether their online purchases are tax-free, and they are,” Swingle said. “We’ve had people ask about smartphones, and smartphones aren’t included during tax-free weekend.”

Items exempt during the tax-free weekend include:

Clothing and accessories

Belts

Suspenders

Dresses

Skirts

Leggings

Neckties

Scarves

Pants, jeans and shorts

Shirts and blouses

Suits and blazers

Sweaters and sweatshirts

Coats

Gloves and mittens

Hats and caps

Rainwear and umbrellas

Underwear

Sleepwear

Sports and exercise wear

Formal wear

Maternity clothing

Baby clothes

Baby shoes

Baby diapers

Pet coats and sweaters

Pocketbooks and purses

Footwear

Boots

Flip flops

Sandals

Shoes

Slippers

Sports/exercise, including cleats, dance shows, hiking boots and ski boots

Miscellaneous/specialty shoes, including diabetic shoes, orthapedic shoes, rain boots and skates

School supplies

Art supplies

Book bags and backpacks

Binders

Books

Calculators

Calendars

Compasses and protractors

Computer bags

Computer supplies, including earbuds, headphones and flash drives

Crayons

Erasers

Folders

Glue and glue sticks

Lunchboxes

Markers

Musical instruments used for school assignments, including rentals

Music supplies

Notebooks

Paper (typing, graph, construction and posterboard)

Pencils and pencil sharpeners

Pens

Rulers

Scissors

Staplers and staples

Tape

Computers, computer software, printers and printer supplies

Computer supplies (monitor, keyboard, mouse and speakers) when sold as a package with a central processing unit

Laptop, desktop or tablet computer systems

Warranty and service agreements

Printers

Printer cartridges

Printer paper

Printer toner

Printer ink

Bed and bath supplies

Bath mats and rugs

Shower curtains and liners

Towels and wash cloths

Bed skirts

Bed spreads and comforters

Blankets and throws

Mattress pads and toppers

Pillows

Sheets and pillow cases

For more information about exempt and taxable items and frequently asked questions, visit the Department of Revenue’s website.