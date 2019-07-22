Need a job? The U.S. Census Bureau needs to hire more than 6,000 people in the Midlands

File photo Staff file photo

Anyone who needs a job, or just a little extra pay, is in luck: The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire more than 6,000 applicants in Richland, Lexington and Kershaw counties.

The census, which is taken every 10 years, will be conducted next year, but the U.S. Census Bureau needs to fill “Census taker” positions to begin working as early as next month, according to a Monday news release from the City of Columbia.

These positions have flexible hours and pay from $14.50 to $15.50 an hour plus mileage, according to the release. Those hired for these positions will be responsible for confirming the addresses of all dwellings ahead of next year’s Census.

The bureau will have a job fair at the S.C. DEW Center Coach, which will be parked in front of Columbia City Hill July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the city. The coach will include computer and internet capabilities for up to 10 people at a time, and applicants will be guided through the application process, which takes about 15 minutes and includes a background check.

No resumes are necessary, according to the city.

For more information visit 2020Census.gov/jobs.