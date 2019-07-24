BB&T, SunTrust defend merger blasted in Congressional hearing as ‘too big to manage’

Representative Maxine Waters expresses concerns of the SunTrust and BB&T merger in her opening statement The Committee on Financial Services meet to examine the merger of SunTrust and BB&T. The merger would create the 6th largest bank. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Committee on Financial Services meet to examine the merger of SunTrust and BB&T. The merger would create the 6th largest bank.

As BB&T and SunTrust move forward with plans to merge and base their new bank in Charlotte, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters raised concerns about the deal at a Congressional hearing Wednesday.

In a hearing of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services with executives from the banks, Waters, a California Democrat, said she’s worried the merger could hurt consumers.

She noted that the merger would make the bank larger than Countrywide and Washington Mutual were. Both banks failed during the financial crisis. “I’m concerned that if this merger goes forward it will create another mega-bank that is too big to manage and poses a risk to our financial system,” she said.

If approved by regulators, the merged bank, to be called Truist, will be the largest U.S. bank merger since the 2008 financial crisis.

In the hearing, SunTrust’s CEO William Rogers Jr. addressed the concerns that the bank would be too big to fail.

“With this merger, bigger doesn’t mean riskier,” he said.

The banks have said they expect to receive regulatory approvals by the end of the year.

The $66 billion deal would create the sixth-largest bank in the U.S. by assets and deposits. The new Charlotte-based bank is anticipated to have approximately $442 billion in assets and $324 billion in deposits.

In prepared opening remarks, the committee’s ranking member, U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R- N.C., blamed financial regulations such as Dodd-Frank for the consolidation in the banking industry.

“I can’t help but believe this is another example of buyer’s remorse on the part of Democrats,” said McHenry. “...It is my colleagues on the other side of the aisle that have made the largest banks larger while suffocating smaller institutions.”

Impact on communities

At an April meeting in Charlotte, some members of the public expressed concerns that it could result in fewer branches and decreased lending to small businesses and minority and low-income communities.

In what the banks say was a direct result of the community meetings, they unveiled a $60 billion spending plan last week for loans and investments in low- to moderate-income communities.

“We understand that there remains a great deal of work to be done when it comes to the inequities that still exist in our communities and across the country,” BB&T’s Chairman and CEO Kelly King said in written prepared remarks to the committee.

King also announced in his remarks that the combined bank plans to establish partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

In considering branch closures, King said the combined company will consider the impact on low-to-moderate income, minority and rural communities, in addition to the business justification.

The merged bank seeks to open at least 15 new branches in low-to-moderate-income and/or majority-minority communities to help increase access to financial services, he said.

King said the merger will allow the banks to make a greater investment in technology for customers.

The banks plan to put an Innovation and Technology Center in Charlotte, which King said will help the company “better compete with the largest banks.”

And last month, BB&T and SunTrust announced that Hearst Tower in uptown would be the corporate headquarters for the new bank.

