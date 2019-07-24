Water search underway for possible missing person in SC harbor, Coast Guard says

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a missing person in Charleston Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard

A search for a missing person was launched in a South Carolina harbor Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard is part of the search for a “possible person” missing in Charleston Harbor, according to a news release.

The Coast Guard did not confirm that someone was missing, but reported a crew-less boat was found idling in the harbor.

A 25-foot Pro-Line crabbing vessel was discovered floating in the harbor with no one on board, according to the news release.

A shoe, live bait and catch were discovered on board the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

Aiding the Coast Guard in the search are crews from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Fire Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-740-7050.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

