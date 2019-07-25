Man pulled from silo after being trapped inside for hours, SC rescue officials say

A man was rescued after being trapped inside of a silo on an South Carolina farm for hours. Twitter Screen Grab

The man who was trapped inside of a grain silo on a South Carolina farm for hours was alive when he was pulled out by rescuers Thursday evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said.

Fire Marshal Jonathan Winningham said the man was “conscious and talking to the emergency workers,” the Orangeburg Times & Democrat reported.

Information on the man’s medical condition was not available.

The man was trapped inside the silo sometime in the morning, between 9 and 10 a.m., and was not extricated until 5:45 p.m., according to WLTX.

It occurred on Cactus Family Farms, per WIS.

After emergency crews responded to the farm about 11 a.m., rescue efforts were delayed when a structure that was built to protect the man became weak and needed to be fortified, according to the Times & Democrat.

Before the man was removed from the silo, a rescue team from Anderson was going to fly in and help the effort, WHNS tweeted.

Last week in Ohio, two men died after they became trapped in a grain silo, McClatchy newsgroup reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

