South Carolina

Two SC Department of Transportation workers killed in Horry County crash, coroner says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers

More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. By
Up Next
More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. By

Two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers died in a four-vehicle wreck in Horry County.

Cecil Morgan, 35, from Aynor, and David Sibbick, 29, from Loris, died from injuries sustained in a Thursday wreck on U.S. Highway 501, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 501 and Pines Oak Farm Road. Five other people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Another person was hurt, but declined to go to the hospital.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  