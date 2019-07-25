South Carolina
Two SC Department of Transportation workers killed in Horry County crash, coroner says
South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers
Two South Carolina Department of Transportation workers died in a four-vehicle wreck in Horry County.
Cecil Morgan, 35, from Aynor, and David Sibbick, 29, from Loris, died from injuries sustained in a Thursday wreck on U.S. Highway 501, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 501 and Pines Oak Farm Road. Five other people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said. Another person was hurt, but declined to go to the hospital.
Comments