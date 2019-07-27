1 hospitalized in Ballantyne diving accident, according to Medic

Charlotte Fire Department Talks About Water Safety Battalion Chief Tim Rogers, members of the Charlotte Fire Department Station 38 dive team, and the West Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Department talked about water safety, the dangers of jumping off local bridges, and how CFD and its partners respond Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Battalion Chief Tim Rogers, members of the Charlotte Fire Department Station 38 dive team, and the West Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Department talked about water safety, the dangers of jumping off local bridges, and how CFD and its partners respond

Emergency crews responded to a reported diving accident in Ballantyne on Saturday afternoon.

Medic took one person with serious injuries to a hospital, according to a tweet from the agency at about 5 p.m.

The accident occurred in the 9200 block of Otter Creek Drive, off Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Medic tweeted.

The call was reported as a “diving/drowning,” although no one died, authorities said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.