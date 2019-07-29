South Carolina
Driver killed after crashing into Lexington County house, SC Highway Patrol says
One person was killed Sunday when a car ran off a Lexington County road and crashed into a house, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. on US-6, according to Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2003 Mercury was traveling west on the highway when the car ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned before crashing into the home, Jones said.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, according to highway patrol.
The driver died at the scene of the crash, but no other injuries were reported by highway patrol.
The identity of the driver will be made public by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after family has been notified.
The deadly wreck is being investigated by highway patrol.
