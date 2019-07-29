SC woman attacks former roommate over leaf blower, phone bill, police say

How long you could spend in jail for assault and battery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina.

Police charged a 59-year-old Upstate woman with assault and larceny after she threw her former roommate down by the hair and hit the victim in the face after an argument over a phone bill and yard equipment.

Officers with the Greenville Police Department arrested Kathy Lea Tyler after she allegedly attacked the victim.

Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Tyler showed up at her former roommate’s house on Dixie Avenue to confront her about restoring cell phone service, investigators said. The victim told police she removed Tyler from the phone plan after she hadn’t paid her part of the bill.

After the confrontation, Tyler went with two other women into a carport behind her former roommate’s house, police said. The roommate noticed the women rummaging around and went to stop them. When she neared the three, Tyler slammed a full water bottle into the victim’s right temple, according to police. Tyler allegedly took the victim’s leaf blower. When she tried to take it back, Tyler grabbed the victim by the hair, pulled her to the ground and began hitting her in the face, the department said. Tyler stole the leaf blower and a hedge trimmer, an officer wrote in a report. When officers arrived they saw bruising on the victim, a department spokesperson said.

Greenville Police Department announced Tyler’s arrest Monday. She was charged with assault and battery and petit larceny.

Assault and battery, depending on the degree, is punishable with 30 days to 20 years in prison and fines between $500 and $2000. In a statement, the department did not specify what degree assault and battery Tyler was charged with. Petit larceny carries a penalty of up to 30 days in prison and a maximum fine of $2000.

Police reports show the leaf blower and trimmer were worth $100.

Tyler has past charges. She pleaded guilty to financial fraud in 2014 and was sentenced to 18 months probation, court records show. She also pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia in 2010, according to records.