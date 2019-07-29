A baby giraffe at this SC zoo needs a name. Here’s how you can help decide it.

Watch a baby giraffe take its first steps at the Greenville Zoo Watch video as a new baby giraffe at the Greenville Zoo takes its first steps, with some help from mom. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch video as a new baby giraffe at the Greenville Zoo takes its first steps, with some help from mom.

A zoo in South Carolina wants help naming a baby giraffe.

The giraffe was born on June 30 at the Greenville Zoo to Autumn. The baby boy weighed 165 pounds and was more than 6 feet tall at birth, The State reported last month.

The baby made his “debut” in the exhibit only a few days later, according to the zoo, and instantly captured the hearts of visitors and fans on social media.

“We were just there yesterday, but will have to come back soon now to see him,” one person said on Facebook.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Now the baby giraffe needs a name, and the zoo put out a poll where people can help choose it.

The baby was born on the zoo’s primary giraffe keeper’s birthday, and she has picked four possible names for the public to choose from, the zoo said.

The options are Penzi, Asani, Jengo and Kellan. Penzi is short for Wapenzi, which means dear in Swahili, Asani means rebellious, Jengo means building or growth, and Kellan means powerful, according to the zoo.

As of Monday afternoon, the name Penzi is in the lead, with 35.6% of the more than 8,000 votes. But Kellan isn’t far behind, at 36%, according to the zoo.

People can vote through Monday, and the winning name will be announced Tuesday, the zoo said.