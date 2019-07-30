Radioactivity found in drinking water north of Columbia

South Carolina’s water crisis by the numbers An investigation by The State found widespread problems with South Carolina's drinking water systems. Here is what you need to know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An investigation by The State found widespread problems with South Carolina's drinking water systems. Here is what you need to know.

State regulators are pressing a small utility with a history of troubles to explain why elevated levels of radioactivity showed up in the drinking water the company piped to customers last year in Fairfield County.

The Jenkinsville Water Co. violated state drinking water standards for radioactivity from July through December of last year, even though the company had installed a treatment system to filter out the contamination.

Radioactivity levels have dropped to within safe standards in recent months, but not by much — and state regulators say they are concerned about the 2,500 people who rely on Jenkinsville Water.

“You are responsible for providing safe potable water to your customers,’’ according to a July 23 letter to Jenkinsville from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Water quality “data indicates a necessity for you to initiate an investigation and some form of corrective actions to resolve the violations.’’

The letter gave Jenkinsville a month to tell the public about the violations. In the meantime, DHEC is considering making an enforcement case against Jenkinsville Water that could result in fines or other sanctions. The violations have been referred to DHEC’s enforcement staff, agency spokeswoman Laura Renwick said in an email.

Jenkinsville, a community of working class neighborhoods and higher-end lake houses north of Columbia, has had problems with radioactivity in the water before. Since 2010, the water company has been sanctioned by DHEC four separate times for failing to comply with state drinking water standards, including two for radioactivity.

The company began treating the water at one problematic well after finding radioactivity exceeded safe drinking water standards in 2013 and 2014. Some of the problems cleared up after the treatment process began, but radioactivity levels spiked last year in the public supply well on Clowney Road, DHEC records show.

The Jenkinsville Water Co. operates in a part of South Carolina served by the V.C. Summer nuclear plant, but its problems are not known to be related to the power plant. Like some other small water systems, Jenkinsville is in an area where radioactivity occurs naturally in groundwater.

Despite that, water systems must take steps to lower the naturally occurring radiation in drinking water they supply to customers to make sure people’s health is protected. Over time, drinking water with elevated levels of radioactive pollutants can increase a person’s chances of bone cancer and kidney damage.

In this case, Jenkinsville was cited for having gross alpha levels above safe drinking water standards. These readings are a measure of radioactivity in the water from contaminants such as radium or uranium.

DHEC says it is not common for water systems to have violations for high gross alpha readings. Agency records show that from 2012 to 2018, the agency made more than 250 enforcement cases for drinking water violations statewide, but only about a dozen were for radioactive pollution in water.

Jenkinsville Water Co. manager Greg Ginyard said the water is safe to drink. He maintained that the treatment system is functioning since radioactivity has met the safe drinking water standard this year. DHEC said other wells the company relies on comply with the radiation standard.

Ginyard questioned whether elevated levels of gross alpha radiation last year resulted from DHEC errors since that agency tests the water. He is scheduled to meet with DHEC Aug. 7.

“It could have been a mistake,’’ Ginyard said. “We didn’t know anything about it until Thursday, when we got the letter from DHEC.’’

The Jenkinsville Water Co. is one of many small utilities across South Carolina that struggle to comply with drinking water requirements. Unlike big systems, scores of smaller systems lack the money or the expertise to operate in compliance with state and federal safe drinking water laws, The State reported in its “Tainted Water’’ series this past March. Small water systems individually serve only small pockets of the state’s population, but collectively provide water to about 800,000 people.

Through the years, the Jenkinsville Water Co. has had a tense relationship with some customers who have said the system needs substantial improvement.

Fairfield County Councilwoman Bertha Goins, a customer of the system, complained this year of substandard service and muddy water running from her tap. Ginyard has hotly denied that, and this year, had the company’s attorney threaten to sue Goins if she did not stop complaining or provide proof of her complaint.

The Jenkinsville Water System was built in 1975 with money provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to an engineering study by HPG Consulting Engineers Inc. Ginyard says the system is not a public body, despite a state Attorney General’s opinion that it is.

Records show that the utility averaged gross alpha radiation levels of 18 pico curies per liter for the period from January 2018 through June of this year. The safe drinking water limit is 15. The highest levels found were 34 during the testing period last fall, according to the letter from DHEC to Ginyard. The levels dropped to below 13 for the three-month testing period that ended in June, records show.

Matt Mattoon, a Lake Monticello property owner who gets water from the Jenkinsville System, said he’s concerned. Mattoon said the local utility has not done enough to safeguard water it pipes to customers. He has been tracking the issue of radiation in the water since 2013.

““It should be scary for all of us if we’ve been having water problems since 2013 -- and now it’s 2019 and we’re still having problems with the same well,’’ Mattoon said. “Long-term exposure to this water is dangerous.’’

A 2014 report prepared by the Jenkinsville Water Co. says the radioactivity treatment system would be installed while the company examined whether to build a small drinking water plant on the Broad River.

At the time, DHEC said the treatment system was a short term solution until the surface water plant was built. But the surface water treatment system, targeted for operation in 2017, was never constructed. Ginyard said Monday the surface water plant turned out not to be a viable alternative.

“Developing a new water source, adding additional treatment methods or implementing different treatment methods could resolve the problem’’ of elevated gross alpha radiation levels, DHEC’s Renwick said in her email to The State.